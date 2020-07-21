'Congress Needs To Do Some Serious Introspection, Why Are Leaders Leaving?': CPI's D Raja

Highlighting the political turmoil within the Congress in Rajasthan, the Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday expressed that the grand-old party needs to do some 'serious introspection.' He added that Congress needs to question why leaders are leaving the party and explain the country what is happening within the Sonia Gandhi-led cadre. This political crisis within the Rajasthan Congress has deepened with CM Ashok Gehlot taking a potshot at his former deputy Sachin Pilot recently.

Criticising Gehlot for his recent comments on Sachin Pilot, Raja told ANI, "There can be differences between leaders but they have to be expressed in a dignified way. But what we are witnessing is not a dignified debate. They are all abuses. It is time for the Congress party to do some introspection."

Gehlot: 'Pilot was ineffective and useless'

Lashing out at his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work, while addressing the media in Jaipur. Stating that in spite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected.

"Pilot was the Chief of Rajasthan for 7 years. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi trusted him a lot for 7 years. Congress made him deputy CM, PCC chief, Union minister and MP at a very young age, but he conspired along with BJP for the last 6 months," he said adding, "He (Pilot) used to speak Hindi, English well and he impressed media. We knew that he was useless and ineffective, yet we respected him."

(With inputs from ANI)

