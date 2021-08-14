'Congress Needs To Focus On Youth And Women To Come To Power': DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress Committee President (KPCC) DK Shivakumar said that the party can come to power only with the help of the women and youth of the country. He was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of Raksha Ramaiah as the Youth Congress President.

At the event, he also said that the Karnataka Congress Unit will be starting a special program for the women and youth populations as only they can bring a change in the country.

He said, "If we have to come to power in this country again, it is possible only with two things--women and youth. These two groups can bring change in this country."

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar speaks to youth

Addressing the youth audience at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar said the upcoming leaders must be chosen from the new generation.

Further, speaking on educating the youth, he said that they need to go to every village and college and also know about the programs organised by the party. Also, the party must work towards transforming the young people into better leaders of the future.

Karnataka Congress's Special Program

President Shivakumar also spoke about the special program and said that he will urge the newly-appointed Youth Congress President Raksha to send more and more youths to every village and will have discussions on how the youths are benefitted from the ruling Union Government.

DK Shivakumar also recalled his initial days in politics and told the youth to follow the rule of 'one step at a time'.

(Image Credits: PTI)