Congress Needs To Get Over 'Indira Is India' Hangover To Understand India Is One: Naqvi

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi's 'two Indias' remark, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday, February 3, stated that till the handover of 'Indira is India' stays with Congress, the party would never understand the strengths and culture of India. Establishing the fact that the country is in 'safe hands' today, Naqvi said that even half-inch of India's land cannot be snatched by anyone.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told ANI, "Our India is one. Till Congress lives in the hangover of Indira is India and India is Indira, they cannot understand India's strength and culture."

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while replying on the Motion of Thanks during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, said that there are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people and another for poor. According to the Congress MP, the gap between these two Indias is widening.

"Today the world is recognizing the power of India and you are saying that India has become two halves. The family that you praise was the one who was chanting slogans of 'Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai'," he added.

Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation stone of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Chandigarh's Raipur

Responding to Rahul Gandhi laying the foundation stone of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Raipur, Chandigarh, the Union Minister said that Congress has always promoted themselves citing contributions in India's freedom struggle, but it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who paid due respect to the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. And Congress has finally understood this.

Ahead of the foundation laying stone of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said, "We will honour the martyrdom of the sons of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the country by joining uniformed services, as well as the Bravehearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in Chhattisgarh through 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti'."

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha address

Earlier on February 2, Rahul Gandhi had stated, "The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together."

He had also said that the Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, were are all "instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states."

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)