'Congress Needs To Introspect': Ex-Goa CM After Disqualification Petition Against Him

Former Chief Minister of Goa and Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Tuesday said that he is "shocked and stunned" over allegations by the party's state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao of hatching a defection conspiracy in Congress' Goa unit.

Speaking to ANI over Rao's allegation, Former Goa CM Digambar Kamat said, "I don't know what crisis is going on in the Congress party... Today I saw his (Dinesh Gundu Rao) video and was shocked and surprised to see the way he was talking. If I wanted to take any action, I had a lot of opportunities in 2017 and 2022."

I stayed with the party in 2017 when we had a clear mandate, still party didn't ask me whether I can form the govt & we lost the opportunity... Now, this is the reward I get. They're filling some disqualification petition against me for anti-party activities: Digambar Kamat — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

The Congress leader's remark come a day after Rao claimed that Kamat and Michael Lobo were "conspiring" against the leaders of their own parties by working with the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). Adding further he said, "I stayed with the party in 2017 when we had a clear mandate, still party didn't ask me whether I can form the govt and we lost the opportunity." It is pertinent to mention that after the 2017 assembly elections, Congress got 17 seats out of 10 making it the largest party and yet it could not form the government in the state.

"Now, this is the reward I get. They're filling some disqualification petitions against me for anti-party activities. I don't understand what anti-parties activities are? However, I will face it. The party should find out those who are doing this. I worked for the party with sincerity," Kamat told ANI. He further said, "Congress has to do a lot of introspection as we are losing so many polls and leaders are leaving us."

BJP wants to finish opposition: Congress

Congress leader and party's state in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that Michael Lobo along with Digambar Kamat hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections in "total coordination" with the BJP. It is pertinent to mention that the Grand Old Party on Sunday also sacked Lobo as the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly for alleged conspiracy to engineer defections in the party.

"This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders, Leaders of Opposition Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. Both these people had been working in total coordination with BJP. One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," Rao said in a press conference on Sunday.

Notably, this development in Goa politics emerged after five Goa Congress MLAs - Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delialah Lobo - went incommunicado on Sunday, sparking rumours that they might join the saffron brigade.