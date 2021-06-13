'Congress Needs To Show It's Active': Sibal Pitches Idea Of Organizational Polls, Reforms

As Congress strives to bring under control internal feuds, a veteran of the part, Kapil Sibal on Sunday asserted that while India needs a 'resurgent' Congress to fill the 'political void' in the opposition, the central leadership needs to show the country that it is still 'active'. He further said that to do that, Congress needs to conduct organizational polls and strike a balance between the 'experienced' and the 'youth' in the party. He also suggested bringing about reforms both at the central and the state level to show that Congress is not in the state of 'inertia'.

"There is void of a political alternative, the country needs a strong, credible opposition," Sibal said. "Congress needs early organizational polls, widespread reforms at central, state levels to show it is no longer in state of inertia," he further added while highlighting the need to strike balance between the experienced and youth in the party.

'Congress facing structural problems': Kapil Sibal

The statement of Sibal comes days after he admitted that Congress is facing structural problems. Having admitted to it, he added, "I am sure leadership knows what the problems are and I hope they listen". Pointing out that nothing survives without listening, he had added, "If you don't listen, you will fall into bad days.” Mulling over the possibility of leaving Congress, Sibal stated that even if the time comes when he leaves the party, he would not join BJP. “We're true Congressmen, never in my life will I think of joining BJP, like over my dead body. It could be that if Congress leadership informs me to leave, I may think of leaving party on that basis but won't join BJP,” he had said while talking to the media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sibal was one of the 23 senior leaders who wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi last August, asking her for “sweeping changes” in the party. In the letter, the leaders asked for a 'full-time and effective leadership' which is both 'visible' and 'active' in the field, elections to the CWC, and the urgent establishment of an 'institutional leadership mechanism' to 'collectively' guide the party’s revival."

(Credit-PTI)