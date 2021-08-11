Congress Neta Claims BJP Announced Reservation Schemes For 2022 UP Assembly Elections

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the reservation schemes for the OBCs and the students of undergraduates and postgraduates in medical and dental courses in view of the upcoming UP elections. This statement by the Congress leader comes after the saffron party had stated to give 27% reservation to the OBCs and 10% to the students of undergraduate and postgraduates in medical and dental courses under All India Quota.

Cong attacks BJP over issuing reservation schemes

Hanumantha Rao said, "BJP government has taken up this decision in the view of upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Before the passing of the 127 amendment bill of the constitution giving the state governments the complete power to identify and add any caste, it was earlier in the hands of the Central Government."

While stating that by passing this amendment bill, Hanumantha Rao said that the central government is pushing this responsibility onto the state governments. He said that Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao has neglected 1.20 lakh Backward Class voters. The Congress leader has demanded benefits for the Backward Classes just like the Chief Minister has done for Dalits.

Earlier, V Hanumantha Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding lifting the creamy layer (socially advanced layer) policy on Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations.

Lok Sabha passes OBC reservation bill with rare majority

For the first time in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, a bill was tabled and passed unanimously without disruptions on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha approved the 127th Constitution Amendment bill to restore the states' right to identify and provide reservation benefits to OBCs.

The entire House had supported the bill and debated for more than six hours even as furious protests continued in Rajya Sabha over the controversial farm laws. While 385 members voted for the bill, no one had opposed it.

Image: PTI & ANI