Congress Neta DK Shivakumar Condemns Jahangirpuri Demolition; ‘They’re Hurting Minorities’

Congress on Wednesday opposed an anti-encroachment drive announced by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Condemning the demolition drive, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the government was hurting poor people and minorities with their actions. He said that the government was sending a wrong message in the country by bulldozing the buildings in Delhi.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar slammed the move by the authorities and said that it was against the law of the country. “They want to hurt poor people and minorities. There is a law. They shouldn’t have allowed anyone to occupy government land. But for generations, people who don’t have homes have been living there,” the Congress leader told Republic TV.

“There is a mechanism in the country. The government have to make an alternative arrangement for the people living there,” he added. Furthermore, Shivakumar went on to claim that the minorities were living in fear of the government due to such actions. “Due to politics and hatred, bulldozing these buildings is sending a wrong signal in this country. The people are living with fear,” he said

“The government’s decision to bulldoze buildings and throw people out of their homes is condemnable,” the Congress leader told Republic TV. He further, appealed to the Court to intervene and take necessary action in the matter. His comments came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched an anti-encroachment drive and began razing illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The destruction continued until, a Supreme Court order stayed the two-day demolition drive.

Apex Court stops demolition drive

Reacting to the municipal corporation action, the Supreme Court stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the Jahangirpuri area hours after, it began. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD and said “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered.

