After Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to a one-year jail term in a 34-year-old road rage case by Supreme Court, the former deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and senior Congress leader, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed Sidhu and said that no one can repair the loss he has caused to the Grand Old Party.

Speaking to ANI on Navjot Singh Sidhu's one-year-jail term, Sukhjinder Randhawa on Thursday said, "No one can challenge SC’s decision…The loss Sidhu has caused to the Congress party that no one can repair. What Congress couldn’t do, SC has done today." Adding further he said that Sidhu's words and actions had cost the party dear in the assembly polls. "What he is doing today, if he had done the same before the elections, we would not have suffered such a loss. Don’t know at whose behest was he causing damage to the Congress party. In my entire political career, I have never got a president who caused so much damage to the party," Randhawa told ANI.

Sukhjinder Randhawa also slammed Sunil Jakhar who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday and called him "power-hungry", adding further that Jakhar's joining BJP won't affect Congress. He said, "In February, I had asked Rahul Gandhi to expel Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar from the party," adding that Rahul Gandhi did not listen to him. "The high command does not like if somebody speaks the truth, I had told them to remove them. They did not listen. Today they are having to see such a day," Randhawa told ANI.

Sidhu gets 1-year jail term

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year of rigorous imprisonment in the three-decade-old road rage case. Sidhu will now be taken into custody to serve the sentence. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul had reserved its order on an application seeking to enlarge the scope of notice in the 1988 case against Sidhu. The court ordered a one-year jail sentence for Sidhu but rejected a plea for fastening culpable homicide against the cricketer-turned-politician.

The apex court had on May 15, 2018, set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order awarding him a three-year jail term in the case, but held him guilty of causing hurt to a senior citizen. Holding Sidhu guilty of "voluntarily causing harm" to the victim, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

On May 14, Sunil Jakhar announced his sudden exit from Congress on Facebook, after weeks of open discontentment with the leadership. It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress." In the 35-minutes long video, he also accused the Congress High Command of listening to only a certain Punjab leader on the matter of appointing the Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Following his resignation, the former Congress leader Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of party president JP Nadda. BJP President JP Nadda welcomed Jakhar to the party and said that the saffron party is taking first place among nationalist forces in Punjab. While addressing the media after joining the saffron party, Jakhar said, "I am thankful to have a place in BJP and I am glad that I am welcomed here. Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab. I never used politics for personal gains and did my duties with ethics."