Congress Neta Srinivas Stays Adamant Asks ‘what’s Wrong' With Smriti Irani Remark

After Youth Congress president Srinivas BV insulted Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday hit out at the Congress leader for using a derogatory remark against the woman minister. Malviya’s response came after the Congress leader stirred a massive controversy after he insulted Smriti Irani stating that she has become “mute and deaf” over the rising inflation.

In an effort to take a jibe at Irani, Srinivas while speaking at Jantar Mantar to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha said, “Smriti Irani gungi, behri ho gai hai. Iss mehengai daayan ko darling bana ke bedroom mein bitha diya hai” (Smriti Irani have become mute and deaf…have made the inflation a darling and has kept her in the bedroom).

Slamming Srinivas for his inappropriate statement, Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “This uncouth, sexist man is the president of the Indian Youth Congress. Darling bana kar bedroom me… This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. A frustrated Congress is hurtling down the path of irrelevance. (sic)”

This uncouth, sexist man is President of the Indian Youth Congress. डार्लिंग बना कर बेडरूम में… This is the level of discourse, when referring to a woman minister, just because she defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

Srinivas unapologetic for his derogatory comment

Explaining his comment, Congress Youth president Srinivas BV gave an example of the rising price of a gas cylinder and said that he was talking about mehangayi dayan and there was nothing wrong with his comment.

“When price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, she (Smriti Irani) used to talk about 'mehangayi daayan' amd now the price has reached Rs 1100. That 'daayan' has now become a darling. This is what I said before. What is wrong in this?” Srinivas said.

Congress targets Smriti Irani again

Escalating problems for the Congress party amid the ongoing chaos followed by Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Congress leader Srinivas BV mocked Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and elaborated on how prior to 2014, she used to talk about things becoming expensive.

This wasn’t the first time when the Congress leaders have expressed their frustration at Smriti Irani for defeating Rahul Gandhi from his family bastion, Amethi. The Congress leaders have time and again resorted to using sexual slurs for Irani to insult her. Earlier in December last year, Congress leader Ajay Rai took a jibe at the Union minister stating that she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas".