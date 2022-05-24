Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. Leaders discussed progress on initiatives that were aimed at fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Addressing the second in-person QUAD Leaders' Summit in Tokyo, PM Modi highlighted that the scope of QUAD has expanded in a short span of time, making it effective in the world.

Following this, Congress leaders took a jab at PM Modi who interacted with the Indian diaspora on Monday and attended the QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Congress leader and General Secretary of AICC for Kerala & Lakshadweep Tariq Anwar said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be a dialogue writer in the Film industry. He is praising himself but even the people of the nation need to believe that constitution has not grown strong. Today no one can say the constitution has become strong in the last eight years.”

Moreover, Congress leader Panna Lal Punia said that PM Modi takes credit for development initiatives made in India.

Congress leader P.L. Punia said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to Japan and praises his own work. PM Modi said that he has done work for the nation which was not done by anyone else. I want to know about rising unemployment rates and Inflation. Why does no one talk about these issues?”

Deliberations on day 1 of QUAD Summit in Tokyo

On the first day of his visit to Japan on Monday, the Prime Minister had a series of engagements with top Japanese business leaders. He participated in an event to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for prosperity, with other QAUD leaders in Tokyo. He also interacted with members of the Indian community.

Addressing the Indian community, PM Modi emphasised that Japan and India are natural partners and recalled former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit to Varanasi.

"I'm MP of Kashi and would proudly say that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Kashi and gifted the city Convention Centre 'Rudrakash' which was built with Japan's support. Also, Zen garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad bring us closer," PM Modi said.

QUAD Summit 2022

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprised India, the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad cooperation was anchored in the shared values of democracy, international law and rules-based international order and a vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The two-day Summit was organised by Japan. It was attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During the course of the Summit, PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, and Albanese.