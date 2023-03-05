Congress' New Agenda Is To Defame India In Foreign: MP CM Shivraj Lambasts Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his controversial speech at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, saying that the new agenda of Congress is to defame the country in foreign countries. He also took a dig at the Wayanad MP over his Pegasus remark wherein the latter said that the Israeli spyware was on his mobile phone.

Addressing the media on Saturday, March 4, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Pegasus is not in the phone, it is in the mind of Rahul Gandhi. Pegasus has entered the DNA of the Congress party. I pity his (Rahul Gandhi) intelligence. He goes to foreign countries and makes statements against our country. He talks anti-India by going to foreign embassies. It is a new agenda of the Congress party to defame India in foreign countries."

Adding further, the BJP leader said that criticising the country abroad is an anti-national step and therefore, the country and the people will never forgive Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's controversial Cambridge speech

Recently, while speaking at an event at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi stoked a massive controversy by claiming that Israeli spyware-- Pegasus was there on his phone and that an intelligence officer warned him to be extra careful while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

He also alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press, and Judiciary in the country. "We are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he added.

The Congress leader insulted the martyrs of the Pulwama attack by calling the terrorist a 'Car Bomber' implying that it was a car blast and not a terror attack. While showing a picture as part of the presentation at Cambridge, Gandhi said, "In this picture, that's me putting flowers on the spot where 40 soldiers were killed by a car bomb some years back. Kashmir is a so-called violent place."