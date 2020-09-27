Congress' Nirupam Makes Big Claim About Sanjay Raut After Sena MP's meeting With Fadnavis

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s two-hour-long meeting with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appears to have troubled its ally Congress, as it attacked the former saying that he has ‘huge appetite for making headlines.’

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday made a veiled attack on Raut, saying, “The Shiv Sena compounder seems to have a huge appetite for making headlines. This hunger often consumes the leaders. This is not a grudge, but a reality.”

ऐसा लगता है शिवसेना के कंपाउंडर को हेडलाइन बनाने की भारी भूख लग गई है।

यही भूख अक्सर नेताओं को खा जाती है।

यह दुर्भावना नहीं, एक वास्तविकता है।#GrandHyatt — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) September 27, 2020

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut held a two-hour-long meeting with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis luxury hotel in Mumbai. While this meeting between the former allies had set political circle atwitter, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Keshav Upadhye clarified that the meeting was not political in nature. Fadnavis met with Raut (Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana's executive editor) for an interview to 'Saamana', said Upadhye. He added that Fadnavis has told Raut to air the interview unedited.

Keshav Upadhye said, while the interview has been fixed, the format of the same was under discussion. Fadnavis is likely to give Raut an interview after the Bihar polls are completed by November. Fadnavis will be the second non-Shiv Sena leader which 'Saamana' will be interviewing after NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

Sanjay Raut and Devendra Fadnavis

Raut has been vocal in his attack on BJP since the 35-year alliance split over a variety of issues like - Ram mandir, Jalyukt Shivar scheme, Metro car shed, NRC, CAA, Farm Bills, COVID and the most recent - Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and Kangana Ranaut's attack on Mumbai police. While CM Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Fadnavis' extensive visits to various parts of Maharashtra amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Raut had praised the BJP leader, saying that he has been effectively carrying out his role as a Leader of Opposition. Fadnavis too has criticised the Sena government's ineffective COVID management, the SC stay on Maratha reservation, scrapping gram panchayat polls amid the pandemic. Personally, Raut has used foul language for Fadnavis even when BJP and Sena were in alliance.

