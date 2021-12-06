Congress' Noori Khan Does 'u-turn', Withdraws Resignation Hours After Public Announcement

Hours after resigning from Congress, Madhya Pradesh leader and party spokesperson Noori Khan has now taken back her resignation from Congress state president Kamal Nath. Taking to Twitter, Khan tweeted in Hindi and said, "After discussing my issues with the state president Kamal Nath Ji, I have put my whole point in front of the party. For the first time in 22 years, I have placed my resignation because there was a pain inside me. However, keeping my trust in Kamal Nath Ji, I am now taking back my resignation.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress leader submitted her resignation letter to the party further stating that she has left all the posts of the party. Apart from that, she also alleged that the party has been neglecting minorities and is adopting a sympathetic attitude towards the minorities. Taking to Twitter, she also shared her resignation letter and levelled a number of questions to the party. Khan also added that after working hard and diligently for several years, she was not given responsible positions in the party.

Further specifying the Muslim community, she said that Congress has an ideology against the Muslims and considers them non-deserving for getting a chance in the party.

Congress leader resigns from party alleging anti-Muslim mindset

Taking to Twitter, she shared her resignation letter and wrote, "I am feeling uncomfortable in providing political and social justice to minority workers and my people by staying in the Congress party, I am being a victim of discrimination, so I am resigning from all my posts today."

Further placing many other allegations against Congress, Noori Khan said that she was not given important positions due to her background.

Congress leader Noori Khan is currently serving as a member of the Minority Commission of the Madhya Pradesh government. However, she has been trying for a long time to become the President of the commission but was not able to succeed.

Image: Twitter/@NooriKhan