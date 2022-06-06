Congress Not Contesting Azamgarh & Rampur By-polls; 'focus More On Rebuilding Party'

In a key development, the Indian National Congress announced that it would not be contesting the upcoming by-polls to Rampur and Azamgarh on Monday. Congress reasoned that it would not be contesting in the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as it wants to 'focus more on rebuilding the party' at the ground level ahead of the 2024 elections.

Sources say that the grand old party has decided against contesting in the aforementioned constituencies as it does not have enough support to put up a good fight, and it does not want to once again divert its attention and funds to an already lost battle. The leadership does not want to expose the party’s weakness once again within months of a disastrous poll performance in the state where it managed to win only two seats in the 403-seat assembly, sources further say.

Samajwadi Pary had won both, Azamgarh and Rampur seats in 2019. While Akhilesh Yadav won Azamgarh, Mohd Azam Khan won Rampur. Both the leaders resigned from their parliamentary seats after winning the Assembly elections in March this year.

Fight between BSP, BJP & SP in Azamgarh & Rampur

In Azamgarh, the BJP has fielded Bhojpuri singer-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ from Azamgarh, eyeing Yadav votes. Nirahua had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary election from the constituency against Akhilesh Yadav. The BSP has fielded Shah Alam, a.k.a. Guddu Jamali from the constituency with an eye on Muslim-Dalit votes. In Rampur, the BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Lodhi, a former acolyte of Mohd Azam Khan. The BSP, on the other hand, has decided not to field a candidate.

In the upcoming by-elections, the BJP and BSP seem to have joined hands to make the SP bite dust in Azamgarh and Rampur, which have a sizeable Muslim and Yadav population and is known as an SP stronghold. Losing Azamgarh and Rampur -- or even one of them -- would send out a message that Muslims are deserting SP and this would cast a shadow on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission, polling will be held on June 23 and the counting of votes on June 26.

(With agency inputs)