'Congress Not Fighting DDC Elections Alone, They Are With Us': Farooq Abdullah

In a sudden turn of events overnight, Farooq Abdullah on Sunday claimed that Congress is not fighting District Development Elections alone and will fight unitedly with People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). This comes a day after Congress announced that it will contest the District Development Council (DDC) polls which are starting from November 28.

People Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that Congress has not parted their ways from Gupkar Alliance and will be fighting elections unitedly.

Farooq Abdullah said that it is a misconception that they will fight separately and we all are fighting together. “What Congress said yesterday is different, GA Mir came to meet me and told me that we will fight elections together,” he added. Earlier, a decision was taken by Congress to contest polls at a time on Saturday when a meeting of Gupkar Alliance was underway at Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu.

During the presser on Saturday, Mir said that the decision was taken after consultation with Congress party leaders from all districts. He added that Congress, being the oldest party, cannot choose to stay away from polls. “We will not give a free field to BJP in the DDC polls. There are some security concerns also and we have forwarded all our concerns before higher authorities and state election authorities, who have assured us that these issues will be looked into,” Mir added.

“The PAGD has unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly. Despite the abruptness of the DDC elections in terms of timing, it is important that this sacred space in a democracy is not allowed to be invaded n marauded by divisive forces,” PAGD Spokesperson Sajad Lone tweeted.

