Vadra Congress And Maharashtra Congress Spar Over LoP Seat?

After the split in the NCP, the expansion of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the LoP post is causing much flux in the Congress camp. After Ajit Pawar switch to the NDA, top sources report that multiple top Congress leaders have reached New Delhi to stake claim to the Leader of Opposition seat. However, the party’s top brass has reportedly given clear instructions to the Maharashtra Congress leaders to stay clear for now.

The directive issued by the Vadra Gandhi Congress over a 4-hour-long meeting was to not stake claim to the LoP seat in Maharashtra, but to wait and watch. The decision of the Congress top brass was reasoned as one which was a core ‘2024 General Election’ strategy to ‘stick together’. Sources claim that this decision of the Congress’ top brass has miffed the Maharashtra Congress leadership.

‘Maharashtra Congress wants LoP seat’

Sources close to the Maharashtra Congress leaders believe that the local leadership feels that the flux in the NCP is a golden opportunity for the Congress to up their game in Maharashtra as the biggest opposition party. The local Congress leadership, sources claim, believes that instead of hanging by the thread of hope of NCP resurrection after Ajit Pawar jumping ship to the NDA, the focus should be for the Congress to pounce on the opportunity of becoming the LoP in the Maharashtra Assembly. Sources present at the meeting in New Delhi told Republic that the “Congress leadership at the national level is confused”.

As per sources, the Maharashtra Congress infighting was also put before the party high command.

‘Congress in Delhi wants to stick with MVA’

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader from New Delhi who was present at the crucial meeting defended the wait-and-watch approach. “Congress can't be selfish at this point . Any divide in the MVA Alliance will only benefit BJP. In this view, all alliance parties have to stick together before General Elections. A clear message has been given to State Leaders to not put any demand for LoP and not to pressurize Party for LoP . Any decision on LoP will be taken unanimously after discussion with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar after the technicality of symbol and party fight of NCP resolves," a top source said.

‘Only Vadra Congress will decide’

Apart from nipping the LoP idea in the bud, the Congress top brass also stated that the LoP will be decided after consultation among all MVA parties, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra Congress visiting Delhi, as per a source, was told that “state leaders should not pitch for it on their own”. The Delhi leadership of the Congress in the meeting, in the presence of Gandhi and Kharge, stated that the MVA coalition has to work together and “in unison with Opposition parties”

Paying no heed to the Maharashtra Congress’ appeals, sources say that they were told to stengthen booths, talukas, and Congress Bastions in the state.

Who was at the Congress mega meet?

Almost 30 Congress leaders from Maharashtra participated in this crucial meeting. The meeting was held at the AICC on Tuesday in New Delhi in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and dynast Rahul Gandhi. Among those present were HK patil , Sushil Kumar Shinde , Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Nana Patole, Manikrao Thakre, Bala Saheb Thorat , Varsha Gaikwaad, Bhai Jagtaap, Satej Patil, Mukul Wasnik, Sunil Kedar , Nitin Raut , Yashomati Thakur, Vijay Namdev Wadettiwar, among others.