Narottam Mishra Takes A Jibe At Cong' 'dal-hit' Agenda After Riot Plot Emerges In Hathras

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a swipe at Congress over the protests against the Hathras incident saying that the party is not interested in saving Dalits, but only seeks to attain "dal hit” (party’s own benefit).

The Madhya Pradesh minister was referring to reports regarding a Congress leader who on tape confessed intentions to incite riots in Hathras over the 19-year-old Dalit woman's death. Narottam Mishra said Congress always sides with forces that seek to break India through riots and communal violence.

"Congress' hand is with the rioters. They do not worry about Dalits, but about 'dal hit' (own benefits). Congress has always been seen standing with forces which would seek to break India. From Bharat tere tukde honge, Bharat ki barbaadi, Afzal hum sharminda hain, the first person to reach them was Rahul Gandhi. The same Rahul Gandhi's Hathras links have now been found, the man is clearly saying we will riot and then Rahul Gandhi will come," Mishra said at a press conference in Bhopal.

READ | Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Could Face Action After Top Hathras Aide Picked Up For Riot Plot

The BJP leader further stated that Congress wanted to divide the country over caste lines. Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Mishra said, "Rahul talks about waiving off loans within 10 days, and handling China in 15 minutes. I bow to the teacher who has taught such skills. Where does he get such high-quality drugs from?"

READ | Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Man Picked Up By Police After Exposing Mega Riot Plot In Sting

Congress leader arrested for allegedly 'inciting riots' in Hathras

In a massive development, Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday for allegedly planning to incite riots in Hathras.The police claim that Jivan who had been issued summons by them failed to appear at the police station. This development comes a day after Republic TV caught Jivan on tape confessing intentions to incite riots in Hathras over the 19-year-old Dalit woman's death after she was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men.

On Tuesday, two FIRs were registered against the senior Congress leader, Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki, for his plot to trigger caste riots in the wake of the Hathras case. Speaking to the media, a police officer confirmed that an office-bearer of a social organization had registered a complaint against the Congress leader for his objectionable statements. The policeman had then confirmed that Valmiki can be arrested if required.

As the Police took away Shyoraj, sources said that a proper investigation may also be initiated into the role of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the first of whom was named by Shyoraj in his sting. Sources said Police is examining the possibility of framing a case against Rahul and Priyanka who had also visited Hathras earlier

READ | Stung Congress Neta In Hathras Riot Plot Is Rahul Gandhi's Right-hand-man; Here's Proof

READ | Two FIRs Against Rahul's Aide Shyoraj Jivan For Hathras Sting Admission; 'can Be Arrested'

(With inputs from agencies)