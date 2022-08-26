Congress Now Attacks Ghulam Nabi Azad's DNA Over His Resignation; Says It's 'Modi-fied'

With the Congress rattled after senior leader and ex-J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped down from the primary membership of the party on Friday, August 26, the grand-old-party went on to launch a personal attack on the veteran politician over his resignation letter, that had heavily criticised former party president Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

In a tweet, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh accused Azad of 'betraying' the party with his 'vicious personal attacks', and further questioned the latter's 'DNA', which it said had been 'Modi-fied'. Ramesh said, "A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied."

Hours ago, Ramesh along with Congress leader Ajay Maken alleged that Azad chose to resign from the party at a juncture when the preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' are underway, calling it "most unfortunate and regrettable."

Ramesh lamented, "We have read the letter of very senior veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and the entire Congress party organization across the country is engaged in confronting, combating, and fighting BJP on issues of inflation, unemployment, and polarisation. The entire Congress organization in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally at Ramlila Maidan on September 4 which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi."

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

Earlier in the day, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Azad exposed Congress, its ex-president Rahul Gandhi and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

In his resignation letter, he stated, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."