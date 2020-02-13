Congress Now Coins 'Godse Touched Gandhi's Feet' Analogy For PM Modi And Parliament

The Congress party on Thursday fired a 'Godse' metaphor on PM Modi by claiming a similarity between the two. Congress' Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia said that even Nathuram Godse touched Mahatma Gandhi's feet before assassining him, likewise, PM Modi bowed his head before entering the Parliament. Nathuram Godse, shot Gandhi in the chest three times on January 30, 1948.

The Congress leader said, "When he came to the Parliament for the first time, he bowed down. But its their habit. In 2014, he entered the Parliament after bowing down first and after that the way the Parliament is being treated, process being exploited, has never happened before. Even Nathuram Godse first touched the feet of Gandhi and then shot him. This is their tradition."

Rahul Gandhi's Godse attack

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Martyrs Day launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter believed in the same ideology as Nathuram Godse. Addressing thousands of party workers after leading the "Save the Constitution" march at Kalpetta, organised to protest against the Citizenship law coinciding with the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress MP also said Modi was making Indians to prove that they are citizens of the country.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Godse, he said Modi shared the same ideology with him (Godse)."Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi's ideology. He is so full of hatred and anger that he cannot even understand what India's strength is," he said. "The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse," the Wayanad MP added.

In the past, BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur raked up a controversy after calling Godse 'a true patriot' inside the Parliament on December 1 last year. During a similar utterance in the past, PM Modi has stated that he would 'never forgive' for insulting Gandhi and calling his murderer a 'true patriot.'

