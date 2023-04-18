Congress Now Fields DK Suresh From Padmanabhanagar, Puts Pressure On BJP's R Ashoka

With each passing day, the build-up for Karnataka Elections 2023 is becoming more dramatic. As the list of candidates was released, BJP’s R Ashoka was set to face KPCC DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, and Raghunath Naidu in Padmanabhanagar.

But now in a noteworthy event, Congress leader Raghunath Naidu's B Form for the Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru has been abruptly withdrawn. According to sources, Raghunath was asked to return the B form from the KPCC office, and he instantly returned the B form that was given to him earlier.

Days ago, Raghunath had stated that he is ready to sacrifice his seat if DK Suresh is fielded by the party in Padmanabanagar constituency. He also stated that if DK Suresh runs from Padmanabhanagar, he will comfortably win by a margin of 70,000 votes.

Current revenue minister R. Ashoka, a BJP leader from Padmanabhanagar, has also registered his nomination in Kanakapura. He is running as a BJP candidate and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is running against him. R. Ashoka has been brought into the fray to defeat Shivakumar, who now holds that seat, purportedly to put psychological pressure on him and tie him to the same seat.

R. Ashoka speaks to Republic

While talking to Republic R Ashoka said, “I will request the people of Kanakapura that whether they want Modi-Ashoka government in Kanakapura or Rahul-Shivakumar government in Kanakapura,”, “He further said that DK Shivakumar will not say (decide) the result of Kanakapura and the people of Kanakapura will say (decide) the result of Kanakapura.”

Karnataka BJP incharge, Arjun Singh, also spoke to the Republic as he stated, “The image of R Ashoka is very positive from the beginning, he also went to jail during emergency, he also struggled for Ram Mandir and is a ground worker of BJP who has served the party from the beginning. Also today as you have seen the people welcoming him in thousands because earlier they did not have any alternative of DK Shivakumar and now they’ve found one.”

DK Shivakumar retaliates

However, DK Shivakumar, who has deployed every possible strategy against this, might've decided to give it back to the BJP, which has tried to tie him in Kanakapura.

And now, DK Suresh has been fielded at Padmanabhanagar seat instead of Raghunath Naidu by Congress. According to reports, Shivakumar devised a plan earlier, which is why the B form issued to Raghunath Naidu was withdrawn.

According to reports, if this strategy is successfully implemented, R. Ashoka may find it tough to campaign in both constituencies. Padmanabhanagar was Ashoka's own constituency and he had a hold on the constituency. However, he received special assistance in Kanakapura.

Because the party has opted to field him against Shivakumar, he must manage his campaign there as well, as he might have to go door to door for the election campaign. But it looks like this can be hard for R Ashoka as he may now not have the luxury to campaign freely in Kanakapura as his home front i.e. Padmanabanagar is in danger.