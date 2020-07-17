Congress Objects To Haryana Police's Role During SOG's Manesar Visit, Cites BJP Conspiracy

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that BJP's conspiracy and collusion with rebel Congress MLAs to topple the Rajasthan government had been exposed. He was reacting to the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group team facing problems in entering the resort at Manesar where the rebel MLAs are holed up. Eventually, the SOG team was permitted to enter the resort for serving notices to the legislators of the Sachin Pilot camp pertaining to the horse-trading case.

Surjewala buttressed his point by citing that Haryana Police cordoned off the area to obstruct the SOG investigation. He raised questions over BJP's support to the Congress MLAs. Thereafter, the Congress spokesperson affirmed that the truth cannot be defeated.

Read: Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: HC Adjourns Pilot Plea To Monday; SOG Visits Manesar

Read: Post-suspension From Congress, Sanjay Jha Lambasts 'blind Personality Cult Worship'

Reprieve for Sachin Pilot and other rebels

Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting MLAs had challenged the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in the Rajasthan High Court. The disqualification notice has been challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. The division bench of the HC adjourned the matter once again on Friday to 10 am on July 20. In a reprive for Pilot and his group of MLAs, the Speaker assured not to take any action against them till 5.30 pm on July 21.

Read: Rajasthan Crisis: FIRS Lodged On Complaints Of Horse Trading

Congress suspends two MLAs

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Surjewala announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government. The aforesaid MLAs are a part of the Sachin Pilot camp lodged at a hotel in Haryana. He mentioned that two audio recordings had surfaced in which Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about this conspiracy. Demanding Shekhawat's arrest, he added that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter. While Jain has already been arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat have denied that the voice in the tape is theirs.

Read: 'Over Rs.500 Crore Collected From Mumbai For Toppling Rajasthan Govt':Maharashtra Congress