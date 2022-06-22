Congress Observer Kamal Nath To Meet Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar Amid MVA Crisis

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and other senior party leaders are scheduled to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray today (June 22). It is further learned that Kamal Nath will also meet NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at Yashwantrao Chavan Center, Mumbai at 1 pm. This comes after Congress deputed Kamal Nath as an AICC Observer in the state amid unrest in the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

As per the Maharashtra Congress sources, a meeting of Congress Legislative Party will take place today in the presence of Kamal Nath and 43 MLAs are likely to participate in the meeting.

Speaking on the recent political development in Maharashtra, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "Kamal Nath is already in Maharashtra. We are solving the matters".

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added, "The BJP government interferes with the elected stable governments".

Congress deputes Kamal Nath as observer for Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Kamal Nath was appointed as an AICC observer in Maharashtra following the reports of Shiv Sena MLAs led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde are camping in Gujarat and further could pose a threat to the ruling MVA government.

Official communication from the Congress said, "The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect".

In Maharashtra, the Congress shares power with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena in the MVA government.

Eknath Shinde gone incommunicado

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After two emissaries from Uddhav Thackeray reached out to Shinde at his Surat hotel, the shifting from Gujarat to Assam happened in just hours.

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council.

(Image: UddhavThackeray/KamalNath/SharadPawar/Facebook)