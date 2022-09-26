Congress Observers Return To Delhi After Meeting Gehlot's MLAs, Set To Brief Sonia Gandhi

Yet another political crisis hit the sinking Congress when loyal MLAs of CM Ashok Gehlot threatened to tender their resignation as the Congress president's election creates a 'conflict of interest' for CM Ashok Gehlot. Around 100 of a group of CM Ashok Gehlot's loyalists headed to assembly speaker CP Joshi's residence to submit their resignation rather than attending a CLP meeting that was called that could possibly have suggested Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor.

In a recent development, the two Congress party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are scheduled to submit the report to the Congress High Command & Sonia Gandhi and bring her up to speed with the latest developments amid the ongoing tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot factions.

'Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be briefly be updated about all the recent developments in the state,' said AICC observer Mallikarjun Kharge. Although, Congress' Ajay Maken did not reveal much about their meet with MLAs of the Gehlot faction earlier, he added 'We are just here to meet the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and submit the report to her.'

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: The never-ending feud

Since the formation of the Rajasthan Congress government in 2018, there has been a spilt between the two leaders on number of issues. Back in 2020, a rift was seen between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, resulting to Pilot being sacked as the Deputy CM in Rajasthan for rebelling against Gehlot. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had accused his rival Sachin Pilot of conspiring against his own party along with BJP to topple the Rajasthan Government. However, Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote and a truce was called for in the party.

The long battle between two big leaders of the Congress party in Rajasthan took a fresh turn after Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature for the Congress Party Presidential elections. A crucial meet of the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) was scheduled for Sept 25th and was likely to decide Gehlot's successor. There have been speculations of Sachin Pilot being the next Rajasthan CM if Ashok Gehlot would resign from the post.