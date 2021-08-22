'Congress On Decline In India, Can't See Its Presence Now:' Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

On Sunday, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted responsibilities to all ministers in the country. The Union Minister made his statement during a visit to the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Hyderabad. Former MLA Ram Chandar Rao, former Mayor Banda Karthik, corporates, and BJP workers took part in the programme at the party office.

"PM Narendra Modi has entrusted responsibilities to all the ministers in the country," said Reddy. "The Centre has given me crucial responsibilities to look after the cultural department and to protect ancient constructions of the country," Reddy remarked.

The Union Minister also paid homage to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who passed away on Saturday. He remarked, "He was the main reason behind the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and his soul rests in peace."

"Congress has been on the decline in India, and we can't even see its presence now. The BJP is a party where all the ministers work with discipline and principles. PM Modi works continuously to solve problems like Covid-19," he stated.

Earlier, Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy informed that the Centre had decided to set up a world-class institute in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Indian Institute of Heritage to be set up in Noida would offer courses in History, Museology, Conservation, Archaeology, etc. While addressing the Lok Sabha, the Culture Minister said that these studies would focus on preserving India's rich tangible heritage.

Special subjects to be taught in the Indian Institute of Heritage

The Centre has approved setting up a standalone institute in the country that would offer postgraduate and doctorate level courses. The special subjects to be taught include History of arts, Conservation, Museology and Archaeology. Minister G Kishan Reddy, while informing the Lok Sabha, said, "The Indian Institute of Heritage would offer Masters and PhD courses in History of Arts, Conservation, Museology, Archival Studies, Archaeology, Preventives Conservation, Epigraphy and Numismatics, Manuscriptology as well as conservation training facilities to in-service employees and the students of the Indian Institute of Heritage."

Image Credit: Twitter