Congress Backs Digvijaya Singh In Bengaluru Drama; 'came To Seek Rajya Sabha Support'

Amid the political drama of Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru to meet the rebel MLAs lodged in the city's Ramada Hotel. Digvijaya in a desperate attempt to connect with the rebel MLAs, allegedly reasoned that he wished to meet the MLAs and seek support from them ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for which he is a candidate but was stopped by police due to security reasons in view of the rebel MLAs' seeking security concerning an alleged threat to their lives. The Congress leader then sat on a dharna outside the hotel where 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are said to be lodged.

Addressing the media over the issue, Congress MLA from Karnataka, Rizwan Arshad said, "Dijvijaya Singh is exercising his democratic rights to meet his voters. He is a candidate for Rajya Sabha so he wants to meet his voters to seek votes. What right has anyone got to stop him? What right has Karnataka government utilising police and stopping Mr.Singh from meeting his voters when he himself has said that police can check him and accompany him while meeting MLAs?"

Attacking the Karnataka government for involving police in the matter, Rizwan Arshad called BJP a party of double standards and accused the BJP of using black money to destabilise the government in Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh coupled with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh Congress has been in a desperate situation, running the risk of government collapse as well as the risk of losing upcoming Rajya Sabha elections after the rebel MLAs served resignations. However, out of 22, only six resignations have been accepted by the Speaker so far.

While MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath has exuded confidence of having the majority, he has been evading a floor test. The BJP, on the other hand, has moved the Supreme Court to conduct the floor test at the earliest. The Apex Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday. Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had paraded 106 MLAs before the state's Governor, a number that comprises a majority if all MLAs' resignations are accepted.

