Cong Targets BJP MP Pragya Thakur; Repeats, 'Hindus Also Responsible For Spreading Terror'

Congress Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Husain Dalwai on Tuesday has slammed BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and also called out the BJP over Hindu terrorism. While talking to a news agency on Tuesday, the Congress MP said that instead of educating others on the matter of terrorism they (BJP) should first educate themselves.

Dalwai said, "You appoint Pragya Thakur into parliament when she was linked with various terror-related activities. Even lynching is terrorism. Not only Muslims but even Hindus are also responsible for spreading terror. They were also involved with the Bhima Koregaon violence."

Rahul Gandhi calls Sadhvi Pragya a 'terrorist'

Earlier on November 28, Rahul Gandhi, referring to the Malegaon blast case regarding Pragya Thakur called her “terrorist”. The remark came after Sadhvi Pragya’s comment referring to the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Naturam Godse, as a ‘deskbhakt’ (patriot) in a Lok Sabha debate. Rahul in his tweet also expressed the session as a sad day in the Indian Parliament.

Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot.



A sad day, in the history of

India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Sadhvi Pragya's alleged involvement in terror activities

Pragya Thakur is a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case faces trial under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On December 27, 2017, a special NIA court had dropped stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Sameer Kulkarni, and other accused in the blast case. In April 2017, the Bombay High Court approved bail for Thakur, who the ATS had said was among the prime conspirators of the blast. Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

What is the Bhima Koregaon case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered in the village to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The ensuing violence had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured. The police had then registered 58 cases against 152 people for the violence and a probe was ordered into all the aspects of violence by the Bombay High Court.

