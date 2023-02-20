Congress On The Defensive Over Chhattisgarh Raids, Regurgitates 'vendetta Politics' Claim

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh. He said the raids acted as a booster dose for the party and motivated them to become more aggressive towards Prime Minister Modi's "vendetta politics." Ramesh, while interacting with the media, said, "I don’t know how long the raids will continue. These raids have given us a booster dose to be even more aggressive to the Prime Minister and his third-grade politics of vendetta and harassment.”

Ramesh went on to claim that the central agency is not used where it is needed.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t unleash ED where it’s required. They have a fair and lovely scheme. Those on whom ED was unleashed in past, became innocent after joining BJP.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh attacks Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also slammed BJP for the Enforcement Directorate raids in the state and said the move by the BJP showed its frustration with the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as the alleged revelations made in the Adani row.

Taking to Twitter, the Chhattisgarh CM wrote, "Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party, and an MLA. After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations like this.”

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कोषाध्यक्ष, पार्टी के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष और एक विधायक सहित मेरे कई साथियों के घरों पर आज ईडी ने छापा मारा है।



चार दिनों के बाद रायपुर में कांग्रेस का महाधिवेशन है। तैयारियों में लगे साथियों को इस तरह रोककर हमारे हौसले नहीं तोड़े जा सकते। 1/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 20, 2023

He added, "BJP is frustrated with the success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the truth of Adani being revealed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win.”

'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' की सफलता से और अडानी की सच्चाई खुलने से भाजपा हताश है। यह छापा ध्यान भटकाने का प्रयास है।



देश सच जानता है। हम लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे। 2/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 20, 2023

ED searches in connection with mining and coal levy scam.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out fresh searches in over dozen locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with mining and alleged coal levy scam. The residential and official locations of various leaders such as Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari ad Sunny Agrawal, were searched, as per sources.

The Enforcement Directorate said, "The investigation relates to a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen.”

As of now, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, Vishnoi, coal trader and alleged “main kingpin of the scam” Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been taken into custody.

(With inputs from ANI)