In a massive embarrassment for Congress, sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 8 out of 11 MLAs of the Sonia Gandhi-led party are all set to join BJP today. These legislators are former Goa CM Digambar Kamat, ex-Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar and Rodolfo Fernandes. As per sources, these MLAs passed a resolution to merge the Congress Legislature Party into BJP. They reached the Goa Assembly complex to meet the Legislative Secretary as Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar is in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, they also called on Goa CM Pramod Sawant. If they switch allegiance to the saffron party, the anti-defection won't apply as they constitute 2/3rd of the Congress Legislature Party. Commenting on this development, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya advised Rahul Gandhi who is currently undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra to focus on "saving" Congress.

Goa | 8 Congress MLAs incl Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes to join BJP today; also met with CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/rAffvBqMzB — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Close shave for Congress in July

Two months earlier, Congress managed to stave off a split in Goa after at least 5 MLAs of the party went incommunicado. Addressing a press conference on July 10, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat of working in cahoots with BJP to engineer a 2/3rd split in the Congress Legislature Party. He lamented that these were the same people who took an anti-defection pledge in front of a temple, mosque and church before the polls. While 5 MLAs were present at the presser, the Lobo couple, Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai and Alexio Sequeira were conspicuous by their absence.

While Lobo and Kamat denied this charge, the Congress party filed a petition with the Speaker to disqualify them for their 'anti-party activities'. The rest of the legislators also did not defect to BJP as feared. The Sonia Gandhi-led party was worried about defections as 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on its ticket in the 2017 Assembly election jumped ship to other parties.

Setback in Goa Assembly polls

In an unexpected outcome, BJP bagged 20 seats in the Goa Assembly polls held earlier this year and formed the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party secured the support of 2 MLAs belonging to TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. Contesting the Assembly election for the second time, AAP won two seats.

While TMC was expected to maximize its gains by forging an alliance with MGP, it drew a blank despite getting 5.21% of the popular vote. This time, Congress fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. Its alliance partner Goa Forward Party also could not perform as per expectations and only GFP president Vijai Sardesai could win from Fatorda.