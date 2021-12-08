Congress only misled public during pandemic: Jai Ram Thakur

Dharamsala, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday accused the Congress of “politicising” the pandemic and said the party did nothing but misled the people during it.

“At the peak of the pandemic, Congress leaders did nothing except misleading the people of the State," Thakur said in an address he gave while inaugurating projects in Jaisinghpur.

Thakur accused the Congress also of "fooling" people with its scrapping of Old Pension rules in 2003 and bringing a new pension scheme.

He castigated it for changing the Recruitment and Promotion rules in 2015, which, he alleged, deprived police personnel of "a few benefits".

The CM inaugurated or laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 144 crore in Jaisinghpur Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra district.

He announced a division of Jal Shakti Department and a BMO Office at Jaisinghpur and also upgrading of Panchrukhi Primary Heathcare Centre (PHC) to a Community Healthcare Centre (CHC), and opening of a PHC at Gandar.

Among the projects announced was the opening of a veterinary dispensary at Gram Panchayat Lahadu.

In his address at Chawgan Ground, Thakur said the pandemic adversely affected the economy of the country, but the HP government ensured that pace of development was never interrupted.

He said the people of the country were fortunate that during this testing time the country was led by the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur thanked doctors, health workers, and other frontline workers for making Himachal first State in the country with 100 per cent vaccination of eligible age groups. PTI COR VN VN

