Congress Openly Targeting Forces Again? Party Backs Richa Chadha's Insult Of Indian Army

After a huge backlash over Richa Chadha's tweet deriding the Indian Army on the Galwan clash, Congress has come out in support of the Bollywood actress. Congress vice president of the Mumbai unit and actress, Nagma Morarji has backed a tweet of an ex-Army officer Ashok Kr Singh who said that Chadha was not mocking the sacrifice of the soldiers but rather targetting a "political statement given by a serving General to benefit BJP in elections."

Reacting to Singh's tweet, Nagma said "Quiet Right", thus backing Richa Chadha's statement against Army. It is pertinent to mention that Nagma's support for Chadha came after she had already issued an apology for her statement. So the question is why Congress is backing Chadha for her outrageous tweet insulting the Army even when the actress already issued an apology for the same?

Speaking to Republic over Nagma's tweet, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "Nagma belongs to a political party which has its leaders having secret meetings with China. They have always been questioning the valour and bravery of our soldiers. They ask for proves whether a surgical strike happened or not. So let’s not expect anything from people who belong to the party.”

"Nagma and Richa are alive only because of the soldiers. They are protecting us. So any kind of mocking or humiliation should not be taken low... Something wrong has happened and you can’t justify that. A murder cannot be justified, a rape cannot be justified. Similarly, anybody who abuses or mocks our soldiers should be punished," Pandit said.

Adding further, he said, "You can’t justify a crime. Richa Chadha has committed a crime by mocking and insulting our soldiers. It should not be taken lightly. I am sure there is agenda behind this. I am sure there are people behind her who have initiated this entire movement. I call them members of sleeper cells who are out there to destroy the country. It’s a high time we take them head-on."

Richa Chadha apologies for her tweet against Army

After facing a massive backlash for her outrageous tweet insulting & mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has issued an apology.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said.

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the Nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels."

Notably, on Wednesday, a massive controversy erupted when Richa Chadha, while reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) whenever the order comes, said in a tweet "Galwan says hi".