Congress Opines 'Nehru Did Not Attend Somnath Bhoomi Puja' As PM Modi Fixes Ayodhya Visit

Opining on PM Modi's Ayodhya visit for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's foundation stone-laying ceremony, Congress MP Husain Dalwai, on Sunday, pointed out that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not attended the Bhoomi puja of the Somnath temple as he was the leader of a secular nation. He added that PM must decide if going to such an event amid Coronavirus pandemic is appropriate or not. Dalwai did concede that PM Modi's presence at the event will indicate the send out a message that apart from rituals work has started on the Ram Mandir.

Congress: 'Nehru didn't attend Somnath Bhoomi Pujan'

"Now Eid is also coming and most Muslim seers have advised people to not visit temples, not gather together, not offer (animal) sacrifice. A lot of temples are shut including the Saibaba temple. Even the government keeps encouraging to maintain social distancing, so PM must decide to hold such a ceremony or not," he said to ANI.

He added, "I would like to bring it to the notice that when Nehru was invited for Somnath mandir's Bhumi-Pujan, he rejected it saying he was the leader of a secular nation. But nowadays such things have changed. I think, PM should not go to the event, but nowadays all are going- so it is not a big issue. He must decide whether to go or not."

PM Modi fixes Bhoomi pujan date

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's office finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had shortlisted August 3 or 5 as the likely dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023 - the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls.

Speaking to the media, the trust chief secretary - Champat Rai said that 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country will be contacted for fund collection. Moreover, he added that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

