Congress Opposes BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra Amid COVID; Mumbai Police Lodge 19 FIRs

The Congress on Friday hit out at Union Minister Narayan Rane's Jan Ashirwad Rally in Mumbai, claiming that the BJP allegedly defied COVID containment norms during their rally. Cabinet Ministers from Maharashtra have begun the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from August 16 with the motive to reach out to the people of the state while highlighting the initiatives taken up by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress leader Chavan rebukes BJP's yatra

Expressing 'deep concern' on flouting COVID protocols during the pandemic in Maharashtra, state PWD Minister Ashok Chavan rebuked BJP's yatra in the state. "The situation in the state is still serious. Political parties should not forget that the pandemic is still going on and they should work as per COVID guidelines," Chavan stated. Chavan added that the crowd observed in the yatra was actually assembled by the BJP. Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap reprimanded the saffron party and said that people living in Mumbai will themselves respond to the BJP's rally.

'Liars who are trying to mislead people'

"Where was BJP when Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai, Pakistan? Where were they when Mumbai people were dying," Jagtap stated. "They are all liars who are trying to mislead people. The public will give a befitting reply to them," he added.

Police register 19 FIRs against BJP

It may be noted here that, Union Minister and Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane had on Thursday initiated his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai despite being restricted by the Mumbai police. The Mumbai police have registered 19 FIRs against organisers and activists for allegedly flouting COVID protocols.

Leaders from the Opposition camps too rebuked the yatra in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde expressed his displeasure at the rally.

Speaking about BJP's claim of the Uddhav Thackerey-led Maharashtra government sidelining and being biased with the saffron party, Shinde said, "The COVID situation is still serious as the third wave is yet to come. Everyone must follow the protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. It is not about targetting a particular political party. If Shiv Sena workers or Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers hold gatherings like these, the same action will be taken against them too."

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

BJP on August 16 launched the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’ from several parts of the nation with 39 ministers who were inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7. All of the ministers will take part in the Yatras across 22 states. BJP National President JP Nadda has directed 43 new ministers to kickstart the yatra that involves the ministers covering at least 300 to 400 kilometres from 16-17 August and 19-20 August.

Meant to introduce the lawmakers to the public, all Union ministers were asked to plan the schedule in such a manner that they are able to cover at least 3-4 constituencies along with 4-5 districts. BJP has also asked the members to include religious places, homes of prominent saints, activities, social workers, litterateurs, national and international sportspersons and the families of martyrs in their visit. Some of the new ministers in the second cabinet of PM Modi include Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupendra Yadav, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Ashwini Vaishnav, Virendra Kumar and Shobha Karandlaje.