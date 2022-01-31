Congress Opposes Halt Of Legislative Discussion; 'Wanted To Discuss Budget & Prez Speech'

After the Union government postponed all legislative discussions for the second leg of the Budget session, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his inhibitions on the decision and stated that several parliamentarians wanted a discussion on various issues.

Congress General Secretary Kharge stated that many MPs demanded to discuss the Union Budget and President’s speech. The leaders have also urged that they want to hold a Calling Attention Motion every week.

“Many people thought that there should be a discussion on President's speech & Union Budget, during the all-party meeting. We also said that there should be a Calling Attention Motion per week. Now we'll see how they react in the business advisory,” Kharge said to ANI.

This comes after the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting with the floor leaders of 15 political parties virtually. According to ANI sources, he said that in the first phase of the Budget Session till February 11, only 23 hours will be available for business other than Question Hour, Zero Hour, and Private Members' Business. Naidu told leaders that these two business matters took a total time of more than 26 hours during the last Budget and 23 hours are available for the same in the first part of this Budget Session.

Besides, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also asserted that only issues related to the Budget should be raised in the Parliament. This comes after several Opposition MPs demanded a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Pegasus row.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and other MPs have previously demanded the initiation of a privilege motion against Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading parliament' on the Pegasus row. Congress' Chowdhury alleged that the PM Modi government had lied to the Supreme Court by writing in its affidavit 'unequivocally, we deny any and all of the allegations against the Government'. Joshi said, "Many parties have raised the Pegasus issue. We have made it clear that the Supreme Court-appointed committee is investigating the matter and that issues related to the Budget should be raised (in the first part of the Budget session)."

"25 parties participated in today's all-party meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on behalf of the Govt, said that only the President's address and tabling of the Budget happen in the first half of the Budget session. Other issues can be raised in the second part of the session. We have said that if the parties cooperate in smooth functioning of the Parliament, Govt is ready to discuss all issues. We hope that this session will run smoothly," Pralhad Joshi added.

