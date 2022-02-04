Congress Opposes Population Control Bill In Rajya Sabha; 'Segregating The Society'

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) introduced the Population Control Bill, 2019, in Parliament, a heated debate unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Congress MP Amee Yajnik underlined that she was incapable of understanding the rationale behind the introduction of the bill, and also claimed that it was in fact done with a 'motive'.

Elaborating on the motive, she said, "You want certain sections of the society to stop giving birth to more children. You are trying to segregate sections of society with a majoritarian view."

She received support from her party member L Hanumanthaiah, who said, "Take actions on so many socio-economic factors of the country and see that we are a healthy society and a healthy Bharat." He rued that the lack of education, basic infrastructures like toilets and water in rural schools and healthcare facilities and added, "These are leading to unwanted pregnancies and maternal deaths, and these must be addressed first."

The joint view of the party was that the bill does not stand its purpose and was, therefore, 'not at all required'.

Professor @RakeshSinha01 ji’s speech on population regulation bill today in Rajya Sabha. Part-1 pic.twitter.com/toH3ktIsKv — Rakesh Sinha_Official (@SinhaRakeshMP) February 4, 2022

Congress initiated sterilisation programme during Emergency

Interestingly, the Congress party which is opposing the Population Contol Bill was the one to initiate a widespread compulsory sterilisation programme to limit population growth during the Emergency era. In September 1976, the son of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi had initiated the programme, which primarily involved getting males to undergo vasectomy.

Quotas were set up that enthusiastic supporters and government officials worked hard to achieve. There were allegations of coercion of unwilling candidates too. In 1976–1977, the programme led to 8.3 million sterilisations, most of them forced, up from 2.7 million the previous year.

What is the Population Control Bill 2019?

The Population Control Bill, 2019, proposed to introduce a two-child policy per couple and aims to incentivise its adoption through educational benefits, free healthcare, better employment opportunities, home loans, and tax cuts. There have also been demands to penalise couples not adhering to the policy by debarring them from running for office or applying for government jobs.

There has been considerable Parliamentary debate on the Population Control Bill. Take for example- the two-child policy; it has been tabled in Parliament over 35 times since Independence but has failed to become a law.