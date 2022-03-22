Congress, Opposition Parties Slam BJP Over Fuel Price Rise; 'Had Warned Against This'

After the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the price of domestic LPG cylinders in India was hiked by Rs 50. Following the increase in fuel and LPG price, the opposition has now slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for the hike. Opposition leaders of Congress, NCP and SP attacked the Centre over the hike and staged a walkout in Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, March 22, launched an attack on the PM Modi-led BJP government for the price hike in fuel and LPG cylinders. Speaking in a press conference held by Congress, LoP Kharge also dismissed claims of the hike being a by-product of the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Modi govt is against the people. Petrol, diesel price hike by 80 paise and the govt is looking to pocket Rs 10,000 crore with the hike,” he said.

“Many citing Ukraine-Russia war for the fuel price hike. However, reply in the house proved how much oil purchased from Russia,” Kharge said claiming that the price hike was a planned move by the Centre. Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attacked the Centre and said that his party had warned against the hike after the elections. “We had warned against this. The government was waiting for election results to hike prices. They have mismanaged the economy,” Chowdhury said.

NCP, SP slam Centre for LPG, fuel price hike

Apart from Congress, NCP leaders also launched an attack on the Centre over the hike in fuel and LPG rates. Raising the issue, NCP questioned the need for increasing the rates at a time when crude oil was imported at “highly discounted rates" from Russia. “What was the need to increase the price of cooking gas when you (the Centre) have already imported lakhs of barrels of crude oil at highly discounted rates from Russia,” NCP's Maharashtra unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole also accused the Centre of inflicting atrocities on people post the recently concluded Assembly elections. “Had said that the BJP will recover (dues) from the people along with interest once it wins elections. Petrol, diesel, gas…recovery on,” Patole tweeted in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party also accused the Centre of causing the price hike and said that the party had warned the people against BJP. “This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections. Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power,” SP MP Jaya Bachchan said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also made a tweet to slam the BJP for the hike, terming it ‘another gift of inflation’.

This is how the government does, Akhilesh Yadav has repeatedly said in his campaign that you people should be alert, the price is going to increase after the elections. Don't know who brought them (BJP) to power: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on increase in fuel prices pic.twitter.com/UPlL02t33H — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a little less than an hour on Tuesday after opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, protested against the hike in fuel and LPG prices. While Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena MPs shouted slogans in protest, TMC members stormed into the well of the House. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each.

LPG prices increased by Rs 50 per cylinder

As informed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas LPG has been increased by Rs 50 which takes the price to Rs 949.50 per cylinder from today (March 22) onwards. Meanwhile, as the 5 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 per cylinder, the 10 kg composite bottle will now cost Rs 669. Apart from that, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder also stands at Rs 2003.50.

The hike in the LPG rates came after several months as earlier it was increased in October last year. Since then, the prices continued to remain on a freeze despite the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials. The hike in LPG cylinder prices came in line with the recent spike in international energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine war. International prices also kept spiralling around the time. Earlier, it stood at around USD 81-82 per barrel in early November and now stands at USD 114 per barrel.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)