Congress, Other Oppn Parties Must Adopt Give-and-take, Humility For Unity To Take On BJP In 2024: Congress Leader Chidambaram

All parties, including the Congress, must approach the task of forging opposition unity for the 2024 general elections with a spirit of give-and-take and humility, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday, urging everyone to discard their state-level lens and wear an all-India one for the polls.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chidambaram said an objective analysis of the political situation will lead to the conclusion that the Congress has to be the pole around which opposition unity in the Lok Sabha elections can be built.

Asked if the Congress has to be the fulcrum of any Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections, he said there is a growing realisation that opposition parties must forge a united front in order to take on the BJP.

"Each party has its own strength and brings to the table a certain value. There is also an acknowledgement that barring the Congress all other opposition parties are single-state parties," the former Union minister said.

"I think an objective analysis of the political situation will lead to the conclusion that the Congress has to be the pole around which opposition unity in the Lok Sabha election can be built. All parties, including the Congress, must approach the task with a spirit of give-and-take and of humility," he asserted.

On the current difficulties in forging opposition unity with parties such as the TMC and the AAP striking a discordant note, he said each party is entitled to protect its interests in an election to the state legislature.

"We are concerned about Opposition unity in an election to the Lok Sabha. Each party must discard its state-level lens and wear an all-India lens. I hope the Congress' leaders as well as leaders like Mr Sharad Pawar, Mr Nitish Kumar, Mr Sitaram Yechury and Mr (MK) Stalin can impress upon all parties to approach the election to the Lok Sabha with a new perspective," Chidambaram said.

Chidambaram's remarks come a day after the Congress said the party top brass will deliberate and give direction on ways to forge opposition unity during the three-day plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, asserting that any such effort without it would be unsuccessful.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh had said the party recognises that opposition unity is important and added that this issue will be deliberated upon at the plenary session.

"Nobody needs to give us a certificate that we have to lead because any opposition unity without the Congress will be unsuccessful. So we welcome the statement of Nitish Kumar, and as Venugopal ji (KC Venugopal) has said this will be discussed in the plenary and whatever we have to do for the 2024 polls," he said at a press conference on Sunday while taking a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Kumar's statement that the Congress should take the initiative in bringing opposition unity.

During the Sunday press conference, Congress general secretary organisation Venugopal had said, "The direction on opposition unity will come from the party's plenary session, where this issue will be deliberated upon." The 85th plenary session of the party will be held in Raipur from February 24 to 26. PTI ASK BJ ASK ANB ANB