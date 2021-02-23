Congress' P Chidambaram Welcomes Bail For Disha Ravi; Desires Relief For Other Undertrials

On Tuesday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram welcomed the bail granted to 22-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case by the Sessions Court. Appreciating the fact that the principle- 'Bail is the rule' has been applied in this case, he expressed delight that courts are considering the possibility of investigative agencies seeking custody of people without any justification. In this context, he prayed that more undertrials will get bail in the near future on suitable conditions.

Considering the "scanty and sketchy evidence on record", Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana ruled that there was no palpable reason to deny bail to Disha. Moreover, the judge noted that she had no criminal antecedents. Disha was asked to urnish a bail bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties in the like amount. At the same time, she has been directed to cooperate with the probe and not leave the country without the court's permission.

Happy that Disha Ravi has been granted bail.



The lofty principle that ‘bail is the rule’ has been applied by the Honourable Court — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 23, 2021

Delighted that Courts are increasingly alive to the fact that investigation agencies seek custody without any justification



I hope more and more accused and undertrials now filling the jails will get bail, of course, on suitable conditions — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 23, 2021

Disha Ravi arrested in toolkit case

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The six-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for five days after being produced in front of a magistrate. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. He also mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence.

