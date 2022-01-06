'Congress-Pakistan Agreement On PM Modi's Security Breach': Pralhad Joshi Makes Big Charge

Levelling a big allegation pertaining to PM Modi's security breach, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that there was an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. To buttress his point, Joshi told the media on Wednesday that Congress leaders such as Navjot Singh Sidhu had a soft corner for Pakistan. Dubbing it a well-hatched conspiracy, he called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to tender an explanation to the people.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked, "From the clippings, I feel this is a conspiracy. This is a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party at the national level with full knowledge and information of the state government. The PM's convoy cannot move an inch without the information of the state police and government."

"The DGP had said that the PM can move. Later, they transported people on the streets. And they stopped PM at the Pakistan border. Navjot Singh Sidhu and many other leaders in Punjab Congress always hug the heads of the Pakistan Army and appreciate Pakistan and ISI. That's why I feel this is not an ordinary incident. This is a well-hatched conspiracy. Perhaps Pakistan also has some role in this. There is an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. There is a big conspiracy in the PM being made to wait for such a long time at the Pakistan border. Congress party should give an explanation to the country," he added.

कांग्रेस का पाकिस्तान और ISI प्रेम जग-जाहिर है। यह संभव ही नहीं है कि बिना पंजाब सरकार की जानकारी के प्रधानमंत्री जी को इतने बड़े खतरे में डाला गया हो। यह और कुछ नहीं, बल्कि एक सुनियोजित षणयंत्र था। pic.twitter.com/Azm7ugpMZN — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 5, 2022

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. He was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.