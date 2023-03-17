'Rahul, Soros Speak In Same Tone, Cong & Pak Speak Same Language': Nadda Tears Into Rahul

BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday, March 17, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his anti-India remarks made during his UK visit. The BJP leader highlighted that Congress has now become a part of anti-national activities and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit. "Anti-national Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak in the same tone, Congress and Pakistan speak the same language," he added. The stinging attack by the BJP comes a day after Wayanad MP held a press meeting in Delhi where he decided to stay mum on his anti-India remarks.

BJP chief JP Nadda said, "The anti-national forces always had a problem with our strong country and decisive government. Unfortunately, the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit."

"At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament." The BJP leader went on to mention that the Congress leader is strengthening the traitors through his comments on foreign soil.

He mentioned, "Rahul Gandhi is also insulting the elected majority government and 130 crore Indians. What is this if not strengthening the traitors? Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil said that democracy has finished in India and Europe & US should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?"

BJP demands apology from Wayanad MP

BJP leader Nadda also stated that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his demeaning remarks against the country. He said, "Rahul Gandhi should apologise before the country. It's clear now that Manishankar Iyer and Salman Kurshid's rant on foreign soil against India wasn't their personal action but a collective action of the Congress party."

Nadda went on to give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi's "Democracy in India under attack' remark. He said, "India is a mother of Democracy. I doubt the knowledge of Rahul Gandhi regarding the democracy of India. He should read the history books where his grandmother oppressed each and every one by imposing emergency. The country has seen over 90 presidents rule under the Congress' regime. Such activities were an attack on democracy."

The 52-year-old Congress leader while commenting on the 'Democracy of India' at an event in the UK, mentioned, "The reason the Bharat Jodo Yatra became necessary is the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack. The media, the institutional frameworks, judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels," PTI reported.

He also highlighted several other topics that he felt were right to speak on a foreign land including Pegasus row, the Pulwama attack and India under BJP rule. The anti-India comments made by the Congress leader have triggered a massive row. The second leg of the budget session, which resumed on Monday after a month-long break, has failed to transact any business on three-consecutive days due to ruckus in both houses. While the BJP is demanding an apology from the Congress leader for his anti-India remarks, the opposition parties are demanding a JPC probe in the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

