Congress, TMC Lock Horns Over CM Mamata's 'luxury Trip'; BJP Slams I.N.D.I.A's 'confusion'

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came under fire from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over her recent business trip to Spain at a time when dengue cases are on the rise in the state. Chowdhury alleged that there is no “shortage” of funds for the Bengal CM.

“One district after the other in the state (West Bengal) is getting affected by Dengue...The CM (Mamata Banerjee) goes abroad for a change of environment. We saw she stayed in a hotel charging a tariff of Rs 3 lakhs per day in Spain. While there are no industries or businesses in the state, there is no shortage of funds for the CM...Now she is experiencing pain in the leg. I pray she gets better soon,” Congress MP from Murshidabad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said yesterday while speaking to the media.

Notably, the TMC and Congress both belong to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a bigger alliance of opposition parties.

TMC slams Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja hit back at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and said, ''I don't know if he wants to hit out at the I.N.D.I.A alliance. She went on to say that 'Sharad Pawar ji also says this is his (Adhir Ranjan) old habit. So it's as if most of them don't even take his statements to be important.'' She continued, ''Nevertheless, TMC stands to ask if he takes permission from the party leadership before saying such things and if the party endorses what he says.''

VIDEO | "The statements which he (Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) is making against Mamata Banerjee and TMC, I don't know if he really wants to hit out at the INDIA alliance," says West Bengal minister @DrShashiPanja on Congress leader's remarks against West Bengal government. pic.twitter.com/rK2Q2F1gTh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2023

Responding to the Congress leader’s claim, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the I.N.D.I.A alliance has “no common vision-just confusion.”

The BJP will be challenged in the next Lok Sabha elections by as many as 28 political groups. However, the 'unity' pledge of the Opposition coalition has been called into doubt in light of recent events. Rifts between the member parties could be apparent in state politics as they share the stage on national concerns.