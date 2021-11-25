Congress Parliamentary Group To Meet Today To Chalk Out Strategy For Winter Session

A Parliamentary strategy group meeting is scheduled to be held at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi today. The agenda of the meeting is to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. While speaking to ANI, Party's general secretary KC Venugopal said the opposition party will raise the issue of inflation in the Parliament's Winter session set to begin from November 29.

Congress to finalise strategy for upcoming Parliament session:

Winter session of Parliament: Issues likely to be issued by Congress

Reportedly, the grand-old party is planning to raise the issue of 'COVID mismanagement'.

Sources informed that Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will write to the Centre seeking compensation to COVID victims.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders of every state will also write to their respective Chief Ministers of the state where the party is not in power.

Rahul Gandhi demands correct COVID figures, 4 lakh compensation for victims' kin

On Wednesday, the Wayanad MP tweeted raising two demands- Correct COVID figure and 4 Lakh compensation for COVID victims' families.

"If there is a government, the suffering of the people will have to be removed. should be compensated, #4LakhDenaHoga," tweeted Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a top Congress source also mentioned that the party will start raising the issue immediately and will continue till the Winter Session of Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi will share more videos on social media. A day before commencement of Winter Session, Rahul Gandhi will do a press conference on the issue," added Congress top source.

Maha Congress writes to CM Thackeray to provide 1 lakh ex gratia to kin of COVID victims

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party has written to the state's Chief Minister- Uddhav Thackeray stating that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) norms require ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of COVID victims.

"In the letter, Congress has asked Chief Minister Thackeray to commit Rs 1 lakh per deceased so as to force Centre to give its share of Rs 3 lakhs per deceased," mentioned the party source.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold an all-party meeting on November 28, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)