Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group Meet Called By Sonia Gandhi On March 13

The Congress party has called a meeting of its strategy group on Sunday. The meeting has been called by party president Sonia Gandhi at 10.30 AM at her residence. The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) strategy group is expected to discuss the party's strategy for the second part of the budget session beginning on Monday.

The grand-old party is holding a series of marathon meetings tomorrow, March 13, notably after its election drubbing in all five states that went to polls last month. The CPP meeting is expected to be held just hours before the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has been convened to discuss the party's dismal performance in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa. The CWC meeting is scheduled for 4 pm.

G-23 Members to demand reforms at CWC meet

Disturbed over the Congress party's rapid decline at a national and political level, Congress' G-23 members met at veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's house on Friday. Visuals from late-night show senior Congress leaders - Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal leaving from Azad's house.

Sources report that the G-23 leaders who are part of CWC will raise their demands for reforms in the meeting on Sunday. The leaders have sought a closed discussion with only the core members of the CWC present to discuss the poll drubbing, sources reported. The group had previously met in 2021 when Congress failed to win West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Delhi | Senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal arrive at the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. pic.twitter.com/SPEKtAPw4t — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Congress party's election drubbing

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but also only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere five seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.

Image: PTI