Congress Parrots 'intolerance' Claim Again In Virtual Meet With Former US Diplomat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while conducting a video conference with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns along the lines of George Floyd protests and India-US ties touted that India was witnessing an intolerance and division along the lines of religion under the name of 'nationalism.'

While the US Diplomat spoke about the need for calm amid the mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death, drawing inspiration from the Indian traditions and values of peace, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that it was the people who claimed to be 'nationalists' that divide Hindus and Muslims in India along similar lines of division between Whites and African-Americans in the US.

"I feel this division which occurs is tremendously weakening for the country. But the people who do it, portray it as the strength of the country. When you divide Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs in India, you are weakening the structure of the country. The people who do this claim to be nationalists," said Rahul Gandhi.

To this, Nicholas Burns said, "I see strength when democracies like ours go through trials. At least we can do that. You see the rise of authoritarianism in countries such as China and Russia."

'Relationship between India-US transactional'

The Congress leader also raised questions on the relationship between India and the US, claiming that it had become very 'transactional' and 'episodic' in the last few years.

"We see how the partnership between India and the US has become very transactional and episodic during the present times. A relationship that used to be very broad like education, defence, healthcare has narrowed down only to defence. What kind of future do you see for the two countries," Rahul Gandhi asked.

In response to this, the former US diplomat expressed hope saying, "There is very little that our two political parties the Democrats and the Republicans agree on. But one thing they both believe is that we ought to have a strong and close partnership with India. We're the two largest global democracies in the world. The secret to this relationship has been the strong Indian American community here in the states. They are a big asset to us."

