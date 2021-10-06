Congress Parrots Kumaraswamy's Line On RSS; BJP Asks JD(S) Leader To Visit Shakha & Learn

Backing JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy's remark against the RSS, Congress on Wednesday accused the Sangh of 'infiltrating' all sectors, including education. Speaking to the media, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that many officers were being directly recruited by amending the rules. Kharge added that this was leading to deprivation of reservation for many.

Underlining that they are fighting RSS, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "RSS is not pro-poor, it is not for social justice. They believe in 'Manusmiti', read Golwalkar Guruji the second Sarsanghchalak of RSS."

The statement of Kharge comes after Kumaraswamy, referring to a book on Tuesday, had alleged that the RSS, as part of its 'hidden agenda', has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions. "In that book, it is said that about 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers- are RSS karyakartas. They are trained to write exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them got selected," the former CM had claimed. He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and PM Narendra Modi was its "puppet".

BJP retaliates

Reacting to this Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday invited Kumaraswamy to come to a 'Shakha' and get to learn about the Sangh's activities. "Kumaraswamy has levelled certain allegations because he does not know the Sangh's ideology. Sangh stimulates patriotism in the country and imparts education with an intention to make everyone contribute for the sake of the nation."

"Like all looks yellow to the jaundiced eye, Kumaraswamy has leveled allegations against the Sangh," he said. Alleging that when Kumaraswamy was in power, all appointments were on a caste basis and that he followed family politics, Kateel asked how one can expect those with Sangh education to not hold any government post. "The President and the Prime Minister are the Sangh's 'swayam sevaks...Culture is instilled at the Sangh's Shakhas. I invite Kumaraswamy.. come to a Shakha and get Sangh's education, it will do good for you," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)