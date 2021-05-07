Congress Party Plans Key CWC Meet; Will Discuss Dismal Elections Performance On May 10

The Congress Working Committee would meet on Monday to assess the party's losses in the just-concluded assembly polls, amid demands from leaders for serious introspection over its poor performance at the hustings, sources said.

Polls were held in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Congress has lost most elections since the last Lok Sabha polls and though it has managed to win in Tamil Nadu, it was with the support of its bigger ally and regional player DMK.

The Congress lost in elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana in 2019 and in Delhi and Bihar in 2020.

It only won in Jharkhand along with its ally JMM.