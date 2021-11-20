'Congress Party's Anti-national Designs Exposed': BJP On Sidhu-Imran 'Big Brother' Row

Once again Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Sidhu has found himself in choppy waters, as he enraged political leaders across the spectrum, including his own party after glorifying Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday.

The opposition BJP has launched a scathing attack against Sidhu, for allegedly ‘betraying the nation’, and joining the tirade was BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh who lamented Congress leader for lauding Pakistan PM Imran Khan and calling him a ‘big brother’ during his presser at Kartarpur Corridor.

‘Congress’ anti-national designs have been exposed’: Tarun Chugh

In a statement, Chugh lashed out at the PPCC Chief and said, “it is most unfortunate for Punjab and the country that Sidhu didn’t iterate a single word of praise for his own motherland in Pakistan, rather he was singing the praises of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who uses drones and tiffins bombs, human bombs to spread terrorism in Punjab.”

Chugh hit out at the PPCC chief who has often been spotted engaging with Pakistan's PM and said that Sidhu is befriending the people who patronize terrorists to attack India in Kashmir and Punjab, the same people who infiltrate human bombs and terrorists to kill innocent Indians.

Furthering his attack on Congress, Tarun Chugh said that the “Congress Party has been exposed for its anti-national designs. While Punjab as a border state is struggling to expose the nefarious conspiracies of Pakistan, Navjot Singh Sidhu's love for Pakistan is a threat to Punjab.”

Sidhu is an agent of Pakistan: BJP National General Secretary

Chugh further expressed his anguish and added that this is proof that, “Sidhu loves Pakistan more than India and is behaving like an agent of Pakistan here in Punjab.” Chugh further demanded AICC chief President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to clarify Congress party's stand on Pakistan.” The BJP leader went on to lambast Sidhu, and said, “ It is highly condemnable that on one hand, Pakistan is killing our jawans on the border, on the other hand, Congress leaders are singing praises of the Pak PM Imran Khan.”

Chugh said Sidhu had gone to Kartarpur Sahib to pay obeisance at the Jyoti Jot Sthali of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, but he has politicized his visit to Pakistan by revealing his dubious links with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Several leaders, including Congress’ national spokesperson Manish Tewari, called Sidhu out for his ‘Big Brother’ remark and condemned him for supporting anti-India elements. Other opposition leaders from BJP, Akali Dal and AAP have also hit out at Sidhu. The controversy that broke out just ahead of Punjab polls can harm the Congress party. Over the past months, Navjot Singh Sidhu has confined himself at the centre of the controversies, be it infighting among the party members or political events, Sidhu’s name has been recurring.

.@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody’s elder brother but for India he is that cat’s paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K. Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon ? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2021

Image: Republic World/ PTI