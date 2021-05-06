'Congress Party's Poor Performance In Polls Should Be Looked Into,' Says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal reacted to his party's election drubbing in the recently-concluded assembly polls stating the performance needed to be looked into. The grand-old party not only failed to secure a single seat in West Bengal but was also reduced to a significantly low number in Assam, Puducherry, and Kerela.

"Congress has not performed well in the recently held Assembly polls. It failed in Assam and Kerela. The party could not secure a single seat in West Bengal. Now when voices are being raised from the party, this debacle should be looked into," the leader told news agency ANI.

The former Union Minister however refrained from analyzing the reasons for the poor performance, saying that the party will address it at an appropriate time. "We'll present our views. Today everyone from all parties should work together to save people's lives amid COVID-19."

Yesterday Sibal had opined on the landslide victory of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee calling her 'Jhansi ki Rani' for winning against the 'Goliaths.' The Congress leader stated that the 2/3rd majority won by Mamata despite the Centre and EC's attempts to do everything, had proven her to be a courageous grassroots leader.

"When PM won 2019 polls, I congratulated him, couldn't have called him Jhansi ki Rani, he was Goliath. We must congratulate leaders who win. The Centre did everything and the EC helped. Despite that, if Mamata Ji gets 2/3rd majority, she should be called Jhansi ki Rani," said Kapil Sibal.

West Bengal Assembly Results 2021

According to the Election Commission (EC), the TMC has won 213 seats while the BJP has garnered 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Other alliances consisting of Congress-Left-ISF failed to bag even a single seat, while Independent candidates have bagged two seats. The results were a big leap for the saffron party which had won only 3 seats in the 2016 elections and has now managed to reach a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%.

Even though the TMC chief registered a double-ton victory, she lost the prestigious Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari, the only seat she contested from. This means that Banerjee would have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office as the CM.