Congress Pays Last Respect To Raju Prasad Sarma Found Hanging At Cremation Ground

Assam's senior Congress leader Raju Prasad Sarma was found hanging at the office of a cremation ground here on Tuesday, a police officer said. He left behind a note stating that nobody was responsible for his death.
Initial probe suggests that he died by suicide but all angles are being looked into, the officer said.
With a heavy heart, @INCAssam bids farewell to APCC VP Raju Sharma Dev. His contributions towards the Congress family is immense & irreplaceable. May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rnoss55yJ3— Assam Congress (@INCAssam) December 20, 2022
Sarma (65) was unmarried and a deeply religious person, party sources said.
He would frequently visit cremation grounds and meditate there, the sources said.
His body, following post-mortem, was brought to party headquarters, where senior leaders, including state president Bhupen Bora, paid their tribute.
APCC President @BhupenKBorah dangoria along with ACLP leader @DsaikiaOfficial MLA @DigantaBarmanIN & office bearers paid last respects to Raju Sharma Dev at Rajiv Bhawan.— Assam Congress (@INCAssam) December 20, 2022
May his soul rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/2TTt9ErQET
The Congress leader's body was later handed over to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, honouring his wish.
A staunch Congressman, Sarma had served the party in different capacities over the past 40 years and was also associated with several social organisations.
