Kejriwal's Win Is A One-time Phenomenon: Congress' P C Chacko

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader P C Chacko on Friday criticized the AAP-ruled government in the state saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's success in the previous assembly elections was just a "one-time event" and asserted that his government is neither permanent nor stable.

"The 67 out of 70 seats won by Kejriwal was a one-time phenomenon. His support is neither permanent nor stable," said Chacko, adding that Congress will form the government in the national capital this time.

The five-year term of the AAP government in the national capital will end in February 2020.

"We will get a majority. There was a compelling factor and publicity was done against Congress. That is why Congress's vote bank went with the AAP," the Congress leader said.

Chacko also said that the Congress votes received in the previous Lok Sabha elections are still intact with the party. He expressed confidence that the party will perform better this time.

Election awareness drive at Delhi railway stations

Seven railway stations in Delhi were seen making public announcements to spread awareness on exercising voting rights for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

Delhi CEO's office took the initiative to use railway public announcement system in railway stations, to create voter awareness, in view of the coming Delhi polls.

Under the initiative, seven prominent railway stations will make announcements and appeal to voters of Delhi to register their names online at www.nvsp.in, or through the Voter Helpline Mobile App or at the time of depositing Form number 6 at Voter Registration Centres in the capital. For any assistance, one can visit website www.ceodelhi.gov.in or give a call on 1950. The announcement also makes an appeal to voters to exercise their franchise.

The announcement began in New Delhi railway station from Monday. The announcements in stations like Nizamuddin, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi Cantonment, and Adarsh Nagar will commence shortly.

(With inputs from ANI)