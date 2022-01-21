Congress Peddles Fake News On Amar Jawan Jyoti With Repeated 'extinguished' Claim

As the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the National War Memorial flame, the Congress party on Friday targeted the Centre over "extinguishing" the flame, alleging that ''fake nationalists" would not understand the significance of it. It is pertinent to note that the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was not "extinguished" but merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial.

Commenting on the Amar Jawan Jyoti being merged with the eternal flame of the National War Memorial, the Congress tweeted:

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was a symbol of patriotism & sacrifice; to it was attached the sentiments of countless patriots; its flame kept alive the memories of our brave martyrs.



How can we expect fake nationalists to understand its significance?#राष्ट्रवाद_का_भाजपाई_ढोंग pic.twitter.com/eKJNfibLx9 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Central government over its decision to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.

He took to Twitter and said, "It is a matter of great sadness that the immortal flame that used to burn for our brave soldiers will be extinguished today. Some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice - never mind… We will once again light the Amar Jawan Jyoti for our soldiers."

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar too targetted the Union government over Amar Jawan Jyoti, and stated, "Let them create, let them respect, but merging, taking, shifting and all it is not in our moral, ethical values. So we don't agree, the entire Congress party as far as Karnataka is concerned. We don't agree with it. We are going to condemn it."

बहुत दुख की बात है कि हमारे वीर जवानों के लिए जो अमर ज्योति जलती थी, उसे आज बुझा दिया जाएगा।



कुछ लोग देशप्रेम व बलिदान नहीं समझ सकते- कोई बात नहीं…

हम अपने सैनिकों के लिए अमर जवान ज्योति एक बार फिर जलाएँगे! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2022

Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with the National War Memorial flame

The Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate was merged with the National War Memorial flame on Friday, January 21, ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Air Marshal Balabadra Radha Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, in the absence of serving Chief of Defence Staff, presided over the event that merged the flames of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremonial function.

It should be mentioned here that the names of every Indian soldier martyred in all wars prior to 1971 and after have been engraved in the National War Memorial.